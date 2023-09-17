Floods Wreak Havoc In Lagos, Sweep Away Motorcyclist

Floods due to torrential rainfalls have left many across the country in gruelling situations.

The floods, wreaking havoc in parts of Lagos, Delta and Anambra states among others, displaced scores from their homes, robbed many of their valuables, led to the loss of life and the postponement of palliative works scheduled to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge today.

Tragedy

In Lagos, a heavy flood swept away a commercial motorcycle at Papa Ashafa in Orile Agege area of Lagos State yesterday.

The Zonal Coordinator, South West, National Emergency Management Agency, Mr. Ibrahim Farinlonye, who confirmed the incident, said: “One motorcycle rider simply called Mr. Abe has swept away after refusing to heed to warnings from his colleagues not to ride along the Ile Epo Busstop canals in Alimoso Local Government Area of Lagos State.”

Postponement : Third Mainland Bridge Repairs

Also, the Lagos State government announced indefinite postponement of the palliative works scheduled to begin on the failed sections of the Third Mainland Bridge today.

The postponement, it was gathered, became necessary due to the downpour experienced in all parts of the metropolis yesterday.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement, explained that the downpour affected the preliminaries of the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation, LPWC.

“A later date, which will be subject to weather conditions, will be duly communicated for the palliative,” the statement read.



