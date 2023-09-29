Breaking: Gunmen Kidnap Major-General In Imo State

Gunmen have abducted a retired Major-General an Imo State community in Nigeria’s South-East.

The victim, identified simply as Maj Gen RC Duru (rtd), was abducted last weekend in Orji General area, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was learnt that the Major-General was driving himself in a black Mercedes Benz ML jeep when the gunmen ambushed him.

“He was kidnapped by 4 persons in a Toyota Sienna,” a signal obtained by SaharaReporters read.

“The kidnappers went with his vehicle and checkpoints were informed. His phone 08033567459 was tracked to Mba Itoli in Imo State before it was switched off.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the kidnappers and rescue the rtd General. All are requested to make efforts using all contacts (though discretely) to hasten return of the kidnapped General.

“Maj Gen Duru is a member of 33rd Regular and NDC 18.”

Security has deteriorated in the South-East with frequent attacks by armed persons in recent times.

Anambra and Imo states have witnessed some of the deadly attacks in the region.

Aside from government officials and facilities, the military and officials of other security agencies have been targets of attacks by gunmen in the South-East.

The Nigerian government has accused pro-Biafra group, IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

Latest update reaching CKN News has it that the kidnappers are demanding N50m for his release





Source : SR