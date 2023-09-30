Asake, Kizz Daniel, Chike Join Glo As Ambassadors

Digital services solutions provider, Globacom, has unveiled three top Nigerian music acts, Asake, Kizz Daniel and Chike as new brand icons of the brand. They were unveiled at a colourful ceremony at the company's corporate headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company said the newly unveiling of the icons "is meant to project the best Nigerians as models for younger people who are tirelessly aspiring to succeed. This is more important in an era where positive heroes and mentors are scarce and hard to come by. The intention is not just to promote the growth of music, Nollywood and sports where we have been very prominent, but also to encourage our teeming youths to aspire toward realizing their dreams by looking up to these ambassadors as mentors".

Globacom stated that it was celebrating its 20th anniversary "with the appointment of these new ambassadors to project the power of youth and enterprise and how much they can achieve with the right focus, passion and dedication that can come from seeing others who have succeeded. This is very much part of our tradition as we believe the strength of a nation lies in the ability and potentials of its youth".

Globacom has been synonymous with sponsorship of major events and appointment of talented Nigerians as ambassadors since 2003 when it rolled out services and this, the company said has become a practice for which Globacom has always led the way in Nigeria.

Glo, which pledged to continue to promote the entertainment sector as it held great prospects to promote Nigeria to the world and also transforming lives, also said that "having these stars as ambassadors is our way of inspiring a whole generation of young people with vision who can do better and achieve more without losing hope along the way, even when confronted with challenges,".

While promising to represent the Glo brand by projecting the ideals of the company at all times, the three stars thanked the founder and Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., for the honour done to them.