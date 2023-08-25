Unity Beyond Boundaries Events To Hold In Lagos

UNITY BEYOND BOUNDARIES is an informative and entertaining events created to foster unity across all culturally diverse environments in Nigeria. It is our belief that this noble event that is focused on promoting peace and unity in our society, using three active creative medium; Arts, Music and Symposium, will give opportunity to captains in the various fields of creative arts to dialogue, proffer and agree on ways of promoting better bonding in the community, society and nation regardless of the noticeable factors that have caused serious disunity amongst us such as tribal sentiments, language differences, religion bigotry and political interest.

This event was conceptualized by Cashiff Communications Ltd – House of Ideas, in partnership with Lifelink Education Consulting Ltd both companies have garnered supports to ensure that the objectives of the campaigns are realized. This event will also be used to mark the 63rd Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

According to Mr. Olatunde Danisa-Atafo, Creative Director, Cashiff House of Ideas, the UBB events is three-day affairs that will involve Arts Exhibition, Symposium and UBB Music Concert. The Arts Exhibition will hold on 29th September, 2023 and will engage the creative art department of institutions of higher learning in Lagos state that will produce paintings and sculptures with the theme Unity Beyond Boundaries, to be exhibited at the Art Gallery of Freedom Park, Lagos. This will be followed by a Symposium titled ‘Using Your Profession to Promote Unity’ will hold on 30th September, 2023 at the Freedom Park. The symposium, will attract personalities from art, music, movies, corporate and comedy industries. They will be discussing on how best to engage the various professions to promote better unity in our country. Some of the personalities and discussants expected at the forum are Elder Steve Black, Mrs. Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Elder Theo Lawson, Dr. Pius Edobor, Koffi Tha Guru, Dr. Peacemaker Ofeoghene.

On the third day, 1st October, 2023, the Unity Beyond Boundaries music concert will hold at Ojez Entertainment Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos. Professional musicians will be thrilling guests with motivational globally wave making unity songs.

Dr. Mayowa Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Lifelink Education Consulting Limited, remarked that discrimination will continue, until we disabuse our minds of the belief and divide created by tribal sentiments, which has caused serious strife, hate and igniting ceaseless fight among the citizens without consciously thinking about the future of our children whose minds are gradually assimilating the unfolding struggle against our disunity.

We are encouraging everyone to be part of this mind set reorientation events focused on uniting us beyond all boundaries.

Thank you.

Sincerely,





Olatunde Danisa-Atafo

Creative Director

Cashiff House of Ideas

08023176523