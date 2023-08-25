Bandits Demand N4m For Release Of NYSC Member Kidnapped In Zamfara

Some bandits have demanded N4 million as ransom to secure the release of one of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted within the Zamfara State territory.

The armed bandits reportedly abducted eight members of the NYSC along a highway within Zamfara State last weekend.

The recent graduates were said to have been travelling with an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State, to take part in the mandatory National Service when their vehicle was intercepted.

Emmanuel Etteh, the father of one of the victims, Glory Thomas, confirmed the latest development in a telephone conversation on Friday.

Etteh said the bandits called with their number to inform him about the abduction of his daughter and asked him to pay N4 million to secure her release.

“They called me with their line; they asked me to pay N4 million. I spoke with my daughter because I asked how they wanted us to pay; she said we should contact the AKTC,” the troubled father said.

“Since that time, they have not called and I have not spoken with my daughter. I don’t know if they have released them but my daughter has not called me.”

The police command in Zamfara State has yet to comment on the abduction.

However, a military source who preferred anonymity had earlier confirmed the abduction to Channels Television, adding that a rescue team is combing the forest in order to rescue the victims unhurt.