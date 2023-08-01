Tribunal Reserves Judgement In Petition Against Tinubu’s Victory

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has reserved judgement in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

A five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani said the date would be communicated to parties.

Earlier, the court observed the adoption of final written addresses by parties in the petition against the victory of President Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال