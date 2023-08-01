Kanu Accuses Nigerian Govt. Of Sponsoring Ekpa..IPOB Lawyer

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Nigerian government of bankrolling Simon Ekpa to ”cause unrest in the South-East”.

This as he said anyone still observing the sit-at-home order was working for the Nigerian Government to ” destroy our once peaceful land.”

Kanu was quoted as saying this in a statement issued by IPOB’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, on Monday.

It read, ” We visited our indefatigable and formidable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, today, being the 31st Day of July 2023, at the SSS Headquarters, Abuja, where he is still being illegally and unconstitutionally held in solitary confinement.

“Today’s visit was to brief Onyendu on pertinent developments concerning his specific written order calling off the senseless sit-at-home, hitherto being enforced by enemies of our people.

“Onyendu used the opportunity provided by the visit, to remind our people and all Ezigbo Umuchineke to note that whoever still goes about to observe any unauthorized sit-at-home directive, should know that he or she is working for the Nigerian Government to destroy our once peaceful land

“Onyendu was very emphatic that Simon Ekpa is procured and fully bankrolled by the Nigerian Government to cause unrest in our region.”

He also said Kanu stated that the economic hardship and violent crimes in the region were uncalled for, adding that they had nothing to do with their aspiration.

“Onyendu directed our people to check records of freedom fighters across the world and tell or identify anybody, if any, whose style of liberating his or her people, is to impose economic hardship and unimaginable terror on the same people.

Onyendu observed that the evil activities of these marauders, which have no connection with freedom fighting, also extend to the perpetration of all forms of violent crimes in our region, which include but are not limited to kidnapping and killings.

“Other far-reaching directives Onyendu handed down today on how to nip the activities of Ekpa and his criminal cohorts in the bud, shall remain private,” the statement added.

Punch