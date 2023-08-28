Trending Picture: How DSS Officer Stopped Phillip Shaibu From Greeting Gov Obaseki

There was a mild drama in Edo State Government House on Sunday, as security personnel restrained the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, from getting close to the Governor, Godwin Obaseki at a public function, CKN News





But the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sylvester Okungbowa, who defended his principal, said: “Whatever happened at the Church service was not at the behest of the Governor, neither was he aware what the security aides were doing; in fact the security aides were doing their job. Besides, the governor was not aware that the deputy was coming to greet him.





“The Church is a public event, so the security aides had a duty to safeguard their principal.”





This was during the Interdenominational Thanksgiving Church Service to mark Edo 32nd year anniversary, held at the Festival Hall, Government House.





The drama played out after Shaibu who recently fell out with his boss over his rumoured 2024 governorship ambition tried to access the Governor following his (Shaibu's) return from vacation in the United States.





However, all attempts by the Deputy Governor to get close to the Governor failed, as Shaibu was rebuffed by personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) attached to the Governor's Office who blocked his way.





It was, however, observed that the Deputy Governor would later from afar bow to the Governor in form of respect and return back to his seating position.





It was also gathered that no seat was reserved for the Deputy Governor on the Governor's sitting row at the event, as Shaibu had to get a chair in front of the other aile of the hall.





However, addressing journalists shortly after the ceremony, the Deputy Governor reaffirmed his unalloyed loyalty to his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom he described as his elder brother.





Shaibu said whatever disagreement he may have with his boss was strictly a family affair and he (Shaibu) would never address the governor in the media, while maintaining that ambition does not affect loyalty as his loyalty to Obaseki remain absolute.





According to him, ”Issues that concern my governor are not what I discuss on camera. He (Obaseki) is my elder brother and boss, if I have any issues with him, I think it is better settled at home not in the media. Family problem are better resolved in a family way.





“I am well brought up and from my Christian background, when you take a vow (with God), you must fulfil it. And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo State from the beginning to the end.





“But that doesn't stop any other thing that has to do with ambition. Ambition is personal. Ambition does not affect loyalty. My loyalty to the governor remains absolute. I am also in solidarity with the governor and declaring my unalloyed loyalty to the Governor and nothing more.”





Amid the feud between the two Edo political leaders, Shaibu approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for protection to restrain Governor Godwin Obaseki, Edo State House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Edo State and others from impeaching him.





In reaction, Governor Obaseki had accused Shaibu of being desperate to succeed him, saying the deputy governor may contemplate coup against him (Obaseki).





Shaibu had however denied the allegations, saying he remained loyal to the Governor as there was no any ill attempt against Obaseki.



