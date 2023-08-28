Breaking : ActionAid Nigeria Gets New Country Director ( Read Welcome Address And Profile)

ActionAid Nigeria now has a new Country Director

He is Mr Andrew Mamedu , succeeds Mrs Eno Obi who retired last week

Mr Mamedu has served in different at ActionAid and is bringing to the job years of experience acquired over the years

CKN News wishes Mr Andrew Mamedu a successful tenure

Address by Mr. Andrew Mamedu, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, during his Public Introduction Event at the ActionAid Nigeria Office on Monday, August 28th, 2023.

Distinguished Guests,

I stand before you today with profound gratitude and humility as the newly appointed Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to ActionAid Nigeria Board of Trustees under the leadership of Dr. Jummai Umar Ajijola, the esteemed General Assembly, our dedicated Management, and the entire ActionAid Nigeria team for entrusting me with this remarkable responsibility.

Having served within the ActionAid Nigeria family for 18 years in diverse capacities, alongside my experience with other organisations and in other sectors, I am both thrilled and utterly honoured as I step into the role of Country Director. ActionAid’s legacy of advocating for the rights of persons living in poverty and exclusion not only in Nigeria but across 70 nations is not just a source of pride; it's our solemn pledge to fostering a world that is fair and just.

I wish to recognise the exceptional contributions of my predecessors, most notably the esteemed Ene Obi. Their passion, resilience, and unwavering dedication to social justice have laid a solid foundation upon which I will continue to build and expand.

Nigeria faces unprecedented challenges, burdening those in poverty. These challenges span economic disparities, environmental crises, and ongoing human rights violations. One hundred and thirty-three million (133m) people have been classed as multidimensionally poor according to the National Bureau of Statistics. In the face of these challenges, our mission remains resolute: we aim to bolster positive systems that promote poverty eradication, while ardently working to transform the structures that perpetuate poverty, inequality, and injustice.

To ActionAid Nigeria’s esteemed network of about two hundred and seventy (270) partner-organisations across the nation, the over 60 donors with whom we have collaborated and continue to work with, our devoted individual supporters, networks, coalitions, movements, the patriotic INGO Forum and over three hundred (300) communities that we are dedicated to serving, I pledge that my tenure as Country Director will be defined by open dialogue, collaboration, and an unrelenting pursuit of sustainable development. We will amplify the voices of those living in poverty and exclusion, champion their rights, and tirelessly strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Our world is increasingly interconnected, and so are our challenges and solutions. ActionAid Nigeria will continue to foster national and international partnerships and alliances to address the root causes of poverty and inequality within our nation. We will continue to prioritise engagement with Federal, State and Local governments, relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies who have the responsibility as duty bearers to ensure a just Nigeria. I am committed to guiding AAN's collaboration with the ActionAid Federation and other global allies to address global imbalances that perpetuate poverty, particularly in the Global South. Our focus will steadfastly remain on the poor and excluded, especially women, girls, young individuals, children, and persons with disabilities.

In closing, I emphasise that my leadership is not an individual endeavor; it is a collective journey that includes our team, partners, and the communities we serve. It reflects our shared dedication to constructing a more equitable and just society. We will set clear, measurable targets that substantially contribute to the well-being of those experiencing poverty and exclusion. Together, we will pivot ActionAid Nigeria as a prominent contributor to the development of our nation.

As I embark on this transformative journey, I earnestly anticipate your unwavering support, knowing that together, we will make a difference – one step at a time.

Thank you and Aluta Continua

Mr. Andrew Mamedu

Country Director

ActionAid Nigeria





PROFILE OF ANDREW MAMEDU

Andrew Mamedu is the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria.

Andrew is an accomplished and visionary leader with an impactful 23-year career in the fields of project management, resource mobilization and strategic advocacy, within the Development Sector.

Until his appointment as AAN Country Director in September 2023, he was the Director, Resource Mobilization and Innovation, and had previously worked in progressively higher capacities within ActionAid Nigeria, towards the realization of the organizations vision of eradicating poverty and promoting social justice.

He is a highly proficient manager of people and resources who has effectively carried out development activities and initiatives that centered on sustainable livelihoods, women's empowerment, governance, food and agriculture and education. He has also provided technical support to several ActionAid countries on education and fundraising.

Andrew is well-versed in the global political economy and aware of the socio-political environment in Nigeria and globally. Andrew has also worked with several development partners both at the bilateral and multilateral level.

Overseeing 16 pivotal projects across Nigeria, Tanzania, and Cameroon, he has orchestrated advocacy, research, network building, and policy innovations. He has also written over 15 papers/articles, contributing to the body of knowledge, and supporting actions in ending poverty.

Before joining ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew worked with a development agency - German Development Agency (GIZ), specifically focused on developing a regional Masterplan for the oil-rich Niger Delta Region of Nigeria and in the private sector.

He is a graduate of Economics and Statistics and holds a Master’s degree in Political Science. He is currently undergoing a Ph. D in Political Science (Political Economy). He has undergone several trainings from various institutes in and outside Nigeria. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Economics and also of Strategic Management.