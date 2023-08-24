Solid Star Was Ready To Sacrifice Everything For My Success ..Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has asked for help in reaching troubled Nigerian singer, Joshua Iniyezo popularly known as Solid Star.

News surfaced on Monday that the 'Omotena' crooner was in need of help with some mental health issues he was dealing with.

The singer's brother, Sunday, took to social media to inform the singer's fans of his brother's condition.

Also, a video surfaced on Instagram on Monday, where the singer was seen roaming the streets barefooted.

This has since sparked reactions from netizens, decrying the singer's sorry state.

Reacting to the sad news, Dikeh took to Instagram Thursday to ask for help in reaching any member of the singer's family.

Dikeh also revealed that Iniyezo was ready to sacrifice everything for her to succeed in the music business.

She wrote, "How can I get through to Solidstar's family or management? That's my street blood mehn, dude was ready to sacrifice it all for me to do well musically, na me no just hear word.

"Never charged a penny, never agreed to a gift, not even a hug, such a selfless human, I'm hurting that he has strong men and he is still outside.

"Please team, point me in the right direction."

Dikeh and Solid Star collaborated on the record 'Sheba' back in 2013.



