10 FCTA Directors Shun Tinubu's Govt Directive To Retire

About 10 directors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration who have spent over eight years in office have failed to proceed on mandatory retirement almost one month after the newly revised Public Service Rules became operational.

The directors were said to have spent between nine and 12 years on the directorate cadre and were required to turn in their letter of retirement in compliance with the PSR which took effect from July 27, 2023.

The new rule was expected to affect over 500 directors who have stagnated in their positions for eight years or more.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan had in a memo dated July 27, addressed to all Permanent Secretaries, Accountant-General of the Federation, Auditor-General of the Federation and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments, ordered strict compliance with the revised rules.





The new rules also introduced a tenure policy for permanent secretaries who are now required to spend four years in office which is renewable subject to performance.

But sources at the FCTA said the Director of Human Resource Management, Bashir Muhammad, and his counterpart at the Christian Pilgrimage Board, Dabara Vingo and others who were affected by the rule have yet to vacate office almost a month after the directive became operational.

It was gathered that Muhammad recently requested a three-month tenure extension from the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola.





An official stated, ‘’No fewer than 10 directors who have spent between nine and 12 years in office have refused to vacate office or retire as stipulated by the revised PSR. In fact, the Director of Human Resource Management has just asked the permanent secretary for three months’ extension in office.

‘’Though the request has not been granted, everyone in FCTA is worried by the refusal of the concerned officials to comply with the rules. We are hoping the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike would intervene speedily.’’

Ironically, Muhammad had in a circular dated August 9, 2023, drew the attention of the leadership of the FCT Administration to the HoS directive on the implementation of the PSR.

The letter with reference number: FCTA/HRM/ 141145/Vol.I was addressed to the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority; Secretaries, Mandate Secretariats; Heads of Departments, Agencies and Parastatals, Coordinators and Directors, FCTA Common Services Department and all staff.

It read, ‘’I am directed to refer you to the circular number: HCSF/SPSO/268/T3/2/37 of 27th July, 2023 from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and to inform you that the revised Public Service Rules has become operational in the services of FCTA with effect from 27th July, 2023.

‘’In this regard, you are to ensure full compliance with all the provisions of the revised PSR, particularly the provision of section 020909 on tenure policy for directors or its equivalent on Grade Level 17. Please, ensure strict compliance with the contents of this circular.’’

Muhammad could not be reached on Thursday as calls to his phone indicated it was switched off.





However, the FCTA Director of Press, Muhammed Sule, explained that the concerned officials had been directed to retire via a circular.

A source at the Federal Ministry of Health told one of our correspondents that all the directors affected by the tenure policy have retired as directed by the Head of Service.

“For instance, the Director, Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Morenike Alex-Okoh has left; the Director of Family Health, Dr Boladale Alonge has gone, and many others. The ones I know personally that have retired are about seven,” the source said.