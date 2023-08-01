NOI New Poll : 73% Nigerians Currently Facing Hardships

A new public opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls recently said 73 per cent of adult Nigerians (who responded to the poll) were facing hard times due to the fallout that has trailed the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to the poll, 10 per cent of respondents said they could no longer sustain their businesses, while another 10 per cent complained that they now spend more on transportation. Others said they could not cope with the increased cost of goods and services.

To cope with the hardship, some respondents revealed that they have significantly cut down their conventional expenditure while others indicated that they have reduced the number of days they work.

More findings from the poll revealed 52 per cent of Nigerians believe the fuel subsidy removal is not worth the attendant hardship it has caused. Also, 50 per cent of the respondents disclosed that they are unable to buy fuel at its current price as it is too expensive for them.



