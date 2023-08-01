Labour Reacts To Tinubu's National Broadcast

The Chief Spokesman of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has expressed concerns over how President Bola Tinubu plans to fund all the promises he made to Nigeria on Monday evening.

Tanko’s worry is coming in the wake of the President’s nationwide broadcast.

He said, “There is a particular saying that ‘a society that unites in corruption is sickening.’ The only hope here is that no amount of falsehood filled in balloon can hold sway. It will deflate. What this means is that in this situation, we have had a lot of promises made by the past and this present government.

“Even this president knows that it was the last regime that removed fuel subsidy, which we all know was a scam ab initio. Ordinarily, we shouldn’t even be calling Tinubu the president because he is still struggling with illegitimate issue which we are still challenging in court.

“For instance, when you are making all these promises, the question you want to ask is allthis president is making reference to, are they budgeted for? Are these money he is planning to spend in the budget? You cannot be making promises to the Nigerian people when you don’t have financial mega backing.

“I hope Nigeria will not fall for this particular trap that was promised to them in the past and in this particular regime too. We are not perturbed neither are we carried away by this statement. It is said that a dog does not know there is a fanfare in his house until he sees fat bones on the ground.”