Niger Coup: ECOWAS Rejects Junta’s 3 Years Transition To Democracy

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected Niger junta’s three-year power transition plan.

The development was declared by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa, during an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

CKN News had earlier reported that General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, had said in a televised broadcast on Saturday night that the army will hand over power to the civilian government within the next three years.

However, in the interview Abdel-Fatau Musa said that General Tchiani’s proposal is just a smokescreen for dialogue and diplomacy.

On Saturday, former Military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), led a delegation of the ECOWAS to Niger in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to reach a peaceful solution with the Niger junta.

The delegation met with Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine who received them at the airport and led them to the presidential palace.

They later met with the ousted Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, after meeting General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the head of the junta.

It was the first peace talk led by Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar that ECOWAS activated its standby force as it said Niger junta had ignored the ultimatum to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.





Source:BBC