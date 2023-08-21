Friends , Supporters Storm Abuja As Ministers Take Oath Of Office Today

The nation’s capital, Abuja, is agog as President Bola Tinubu inaugurates the minister-designate who would constitute the Federal Executive Council (FEC) today.

In a statement by Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the process was seamless as each of them took less than 10 minutes to conclude the process.

He also said invitation cards for the three guests per minister-designate were successfully handed over to each them for onward delivery to their invited guests.





Bassey also said arrangements have been concluded to convey the ministers-designate from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to the venue of swearing-in ceremony.





He said: “We can authoritatively inform our colleagues (journalists) that as the documentation winds down today, so far we have successfully documented over 40 Ministers-Designate.

“The process was seamless as there were four registration points and it took the Ministers less than 10 minutes to complete the process.

“Also, invitation cards for the three guests of the Ministers-Designate were successfully given to each Minister for onward delivery to their invited guests.

“Meanwhile, arrangements have been concluded to convey them from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation tomorrow morning at 8.00am to the venue of swearing-in ceremony.”

On August 16, President Tinubu assigned portfolios to ministers-designate nine days after they were confirmed by the Senate. The ministers-designate began their documentation on Saturday and concluded the process yesterday. The documentation exercise was held at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.





Forty-five of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu were confirmed on August 7 by the Senate.

While North West has 10 ministers, North East has six, North Central has eight, South West has nine, South East and South South have five each. President Tinubu retained the petroleum portfolio.

Three of the nominees – former governor of Kaduna; Nasir el-Rufai, former deputy governor of Taraba; Abubakar Danladi, and the nominee from Delta state, Stella Okotete – were not confirmed due to security reports.



