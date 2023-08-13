Kidnappers Kill Two, Abduct Many Along Enugu Expressway

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed two people and abducted many others in Enugu community.

The incident, it was gathered, took place on Friday evening at Neke on Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem Road in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

Although the police were yet to react to the incident, the number of persons abducted and their whereabouts were still not known.

An eyewitness, Kingsley Odoh, who spoke to journalists in Enugu on Saturday, said the incident happened between 7:30 and 8pm on Friday.

According to him, the suspected kidnappers swooped on passersby along the road, shot aimlessly at incoming vehicles and killed two persons. They however, kidnapped passengers of a bus plying Enugu-Ugwogo-Neke-Ikem Road.

Odoh said, ‘Chief Cyril Mbah from Neke Odenigbo-Nike was gunned down by suspected kidnappers along Ugwogo/Isi-uzo Road, near Neke Odenigbo junction.

“He was rushing home with his daughter in his car when he ran into a group of suspected kidnappers who suddenly opened fire on him. Unfortunately, he couldn’t survive the gunshots but nothing happened to his daughter.

“The kidnappers went further, fired and flattened the tires of another vehicle approaching the scene and successfully whisked away the driver and other people on board. Till now, no one is certain of where they are.”

When contacted on the phone, the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, said he would verify.