I Don't Consult With Demons As Alleged..Pastor E A Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to claims that he consults with demons anytime he is about to minister at the Redemption Camp.

The cleric, popularly called Daddy GO, said his attention was drawn to some publications where the allegations were made by some clerics and groups of persons.

Speaking on the claims on Friday night at the ongoing Annual Convention 2023, Adeboye urged the congregation to pray for his death if he ever did such.

While saying he would not mind people spreading such rumours, he said it occurred to him that even some of his members might have believed the rumours.

In a bid to clear people’s doubt, the clergyman said, “I want you to say this prayer, ‘If Pastor Adeboye has any links with any demonic powers, let him die before the sun rises.

“But if he is using your power, multiply the powers by seven folds.” he added.



