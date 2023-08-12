I Don't Consult With Demons As Alleged..Pastor E A Adeboye

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has reacted to claims that he consults with demons anytime he is about to minister at the Redemption Camp.

The cleric, popularly called Daddy GO, said his attention was drawn to some publications where the allegations were made by some clerics and groups of persons.

Speaking on the claims on Friday night at the ongoing Annual Convention 2023, Adeboye urged the congregation to pray for his death if he ever did such.

While saying he would not mind people spreading such rumours, he said it occurred to him that even some of his members might have believed the rumours.

In a bid to clear people’s doubt, the clergyman said, “I want you to say this prayer, ‘If Pastor Adeboye has any links with any demonic powers, let him die before the sun rises.

“But if he is using your power, multiply the powers by seven folds.” he added.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال