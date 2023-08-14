I’m Not A Ritualist, I Removed My ex-lover’s Body Parts To Cover Up ..Footballer

The 47-year-old footballer, Bankole Oginni, arrested for killing his ex-lover, Bosede Adejoro, in Akure, the Ondo state capital has denied being a ritualist.

Bankole, told newsmen when paraded alongside some suspected criminals that she slumped a few minutes after offering her soft drinks.

Speaking with journalists during his parade at the Police headquarters in Akure, said the deceased visited my place on Saturday after calling me the previous day that she needs my help. She was my ex-lover and I have been rendering assistance to her whenever she asked for it.

I told her to meet me at my parent’s house

He said that the deceased had barely entered his house when she slumped, some few minutes after offering her soft drinks.

According to him, he was scared when the woman slumped and he decided to pour hot water on her body to resuscitate her.

"But when it dawn on me that the she was dead, I poured the hot water on her with the hope that she will wake up. When it dawn on me that she is not going to wake again, I decided to cut her and put it in a sack and dispose it somewhere later.

“I cut her intestines so that I can put them inside bags. It was because I was very scared, I was perplexed and I was afraid of the police. I did not do it for any purpose. Nobody sent me to remove her private parts. I did it to cover myself I was afraid of the police and wanted to cover up.

I did not know what to do and that made me take some hard decisions."

The State Police lmage maker, Funmi Odunlami, said that the suspect would soon be charged to court for murder.