Gov Akeredolu Presents 26 Official Vehicles To Ondo Lawmakers

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has presented official vehicles to the 26 members of the State House of Assembly.

The vehicles were presented to the lawmakers at the government house in Alagbaka, Akure, on Monday.

Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu presented the vehicles on behalf of the Governor.

State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Engr. Ade Adetimehin was also in attendance.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Princess Odu stated that the vehicles were procured to ease the legislative duties of members of the 10th Assembly.

She noted that Governor Akeredolu has consistently emphasised on the importance of all stakeholders and State actors to collaborate as "One Administration" for the overall development of the State.

The SSG added that the Governor remains committed to the well-being of every Arm of Government and the people of the State in general.

Chairman of the APC in the State, Engr. Adetimehin, hailed Governor Akeredolu for finding it imperative to procure official vehicles for the lawmakers.

While stressing that the party in the State is proud of the Governor, the APC Chairman urged the lawmakers to continue to support him for the overall development and progress of the State.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji expressed gratitude to the Governor for the gesture, describing it as a significant accomplishment.

He explained that the vehicles would aid the lawmakers in fulfilling their legislative responsibilities and strengthen the relationship between the Assembly and the other Arms of Government.