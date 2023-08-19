Ike Ekweremadu's Son Weds In Abuja , Despite Parent Absence ( See Pictures )

Top chieftains of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including three former Senate Presidents – Anyim Pius Anyim, David Mark and Bukola Saraki – and PDP governorship candidate in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye, among others, stood in for a former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice, as their son Lloyd got wedded to his heartrob, Tiffany, on Saturday.

The wedding, which took place at Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Gudu District, Abuja, also attracted top chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, and Minister-designate, Senator David Umahi, among other guests, who graced the occasion in solidarity with the Ekweremadus.





Recall that Senator Ekweremadu, who represented Enugu West senatorial district in the Senate for about two decades, is currently being held in a UK prison alongside his wife Beatrice after they were found guilty of organ trafficking and consequently sentenced to different jail terms in May, 2023.