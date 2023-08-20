Businessman Alaba Smith Allegedly Murdered By His Domestic Staff In Lagos

A Lagos based businessman and entrepreneur Mr Alabi Smith has been allegedly murdered

According to reports reaching CKN News he was allegedly killed by his domestic Staff on 17th August 2023

While full details of the incident was not made available, this was a short statement issued by his classmates at Igbobi College Lagos where he graduated from in 1971

"With the total submission to the will of the Almighty, the ICOBA 69/71 Set regrets the passage of Mr. Alaba Smith , Std. No. 1774 Agrrey House on Thursday, August 17, 2023 through a violent attack by his domestic staff.

We pray that Almighty Lord grants him eternal rest.

May the Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen."

There has not been any statement from the Lagos State Police Command on the incident