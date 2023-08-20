Businessman Alaba Smith Allegedly Murdered By His Domestic Staff In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Lagos based businessman and entrepreneur Mr Alabi Smith has been allegedly murdered 

According to reports reaching CKN News he was allegedly killed by his domestic Staff on 17th August 2023

While full details of the incident was not made available, this was a short statement issued by his classmates at Igbobi College Lagos where he graduated from in 1971

"With the total submission to the will of the Almighty, the  ICOBA 69/71 Set  regrets the passage of Mr. Alaba Smith , Std. No. 1774 Agrrey House on Thursday,  August 17, 2023 through a violent attack by his domestic staff. 

We pray that Almighty Lord  grants him eternal rest. 

May the Lord grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Amen."

There has not been any statement from the Lagos State Police Command on the incident 

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال