Gov Obaseki Is Plotting To Impeach Me...Deputy Shuaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo state, Philips Shaibu has alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki is plotting to impeach him.

Shaibu made the claim in a lawsuit filed at the Federal High Court Abuja. He listed the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, Edo Governor, Edo Speaker, and Edo Chief Judge, as defendants.

In the affidavit he swore to, he also alleged that Obaseki is using security operatives as well as Edo Speaker and Chief Judge to perfect the plots to have him impeached.

Shuaibu said;

‘’That I know that this case is all about the action of the 3rd Defendant in preventing me from carrying out the functions of my office Deputy Governor of Edo and using the 1st and 2nd Defendants to harass, intimidate and embarrass me with the 4th and 5th Defendants in tandem with the desire of the 3rd Defendant to impeach me.

‘’The 3rd Defendant has hatched plans to impeach me and the court needs to urgently intervene by restraining him and all the other Defendants acting in concert with him.’’

The Nation reported that the feud between Obaseki and Shaibu started after the Deputy Governor was sighted with Senator Adams Oshimohole during the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in Abuja in a viral video.

It was gathered that after the event, Obaseki invited all the members of the Edo Assembly to his mansion in Benin to discuss the development.

The Deputy Governor who was notified of the meeting, drove to the mansion but was turned back. He was reportedly told by DSS operatives that he was not on the list of invitees, a development that left him humiliated.