COSON To Hold A Nite Tribute For Late Chris Mba

AS CHRIS MBA GOES HOME, NIGERIAN ARTISTES GATHER IN LAGOS TO HONOUR HIM WITH A SPECIAL RED-CARPET TRIBUTE NIGHT

The great Nigerian artiste and performer, Chris Mba, who passed on in Lagos in May, will be laid to rest on August 25 in his hometown of Umuhuaba in Obingwa L.G.A. of Abia State.





The journey home for Chris Mba, begins with a special Red Carpet Tribute Night in Lagos where he lived and died. The tribute night at which he will be honoured, will feature many of his friends and compatriots from the music industry. The night of great music and presentation of “the life and times of Chris Mba”, is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 18, the weekend before the funeral, so that family members, friends, fans and loved ones can fully participate.





To celebrate the great artiste, a fluffy red carpet will be laid in front of the magnificent COSON House In Ikeja, venue of the tribute night while the music and presentations take place amidst the wonderous lights and visual effects of the Arena at the top floor of COSON House.





It will be recalled that the Board of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Nigeria’s biggest copyright collective management organization, rose from its meeting of June 6 with a decision that a red-carpet tribute night be held at the magnificent COSON House in honour of the deceased frontline musician and staunch member of COSON. The Board also directed that all flags at COSON House fly at half-mast during the funeral of the fallen hero.





A meeting to ensure the qualitative implementation of the decision of the COSON Board was held at the Boardroom of COSON House on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Present at the meeting were COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji; COSON Board member and close friend of Chris Mba, Mr. Richard Ayodele Cole; musician, renowned actor and compatriot of Chris Mba, Commander COC Nze; COSON General Manager, Mrs. Bernice Eriemeghe-Ashibuogwu; Deputy General Manager, Mr. Vincent Adawaisi and Mrs. Mandu Uwem Umoh, Senior Communications Executive.





Oh yes, all roads lead to the magnificent COSON House in Ikeja on Friday, August 18, 2023 for the special Red Carpet Tribute Night in honour of the great Nigerian artiste and performer, the unforgettable Chris Mba.