Ganduje Swears In New Six NWC Members Amid Protest From Governors, Stakeholders

The All Progressives Congress has officially sworn in the six additional officers into the National Working Committee despite strong opposition from the state chapters of the party in Kogi, Abia and Cross River states.

The one-hour inauguration, spearheaded by the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, was done at the national headquarters of the party at about 8.45 pm on Friday

The development is coming in the wake of protests by the aggrieved Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; former Senator for Cross River South District and Abia APC.

All three politicians, labelled the election of the officers as an imposition as against the names of nominees they submitted to the ruling party.

