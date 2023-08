Major General Benard Onyeuko, a former Director, Defence Media Operations and Director of Procurement at the Defence Headquarters is Dead.

The cause of his death is still sketchy as at the time of filing this report .

CKN News learnt that the military General died today, Saturday 26th August, 2023 after a brief undisclosed illness.

The brilliant army General was appointed Director of Procurement at Defence Headquarters Department of Logistics.





