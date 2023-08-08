Football Coach Arrested For Allegedly Killing And Removing Intestines Of Girlfriend In Ondo

Police operatives in Akure, Ondo State have arrested a football coach, Bankole Oginni, for allegedly killing his 45-year-old ex-lover.

It was gathered that Oginni, 45, committed the heinous crime at his residence in Oke-Aro axis of Akure. He was said to have lured the victim to his house after inviting her over on the phone.

He was allegedly caught in the act when the deceased was traced to his house following her failure to return home on Saturday, when she paid him a visit.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson in the state, Olufumilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said: “A lady reported at the station that her mother’s ex-lover Bankole Oginni called and invited her (deceased) over to his place in the Oke Aro area of Akure and after she left for his house, she did not return and her phone was switched off.

She traced her mother to the house, only to find her lifeless body in the room of the ex-lover, her legs and hands tied and her body opened with intestines removed.

Also, there were patches on her (the deceased) body that shows signs of hot water burns.

Suspect who claimed to be a footballer is already in our custody while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.”