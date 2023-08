Report reaching CKNNews have it that men of Nigeria's Secret Police have arrested versatile journalist Otunba Femi Davies

Femi Davies it was learnt honored an invitation by the DSS on Monday and has been detained since

No reason has been given for his detention so far since he has remained incommunicado

The DSS have not also issued any statement on his detention as at the time of this report

Mr Davies is Ogun State APC-PCC Media & Publicity Chairman in the last general election