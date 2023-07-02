Your Opponents Underrated You...Ex Oyo Governor Olunloyo Tells Adeleke

Published:

Elder statesman and former old Oyo State Governor, Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo has described the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke as a man of destiny who was underrated by political opponents.

Speaking while receiving the Osun State Governor at his residence in Ibadan on Sunday morning, Dr Olunloyo severally exclaimed with a repeated question: How did you do it? How did you achieve that feat?

"You are a man the whole world under rated.

They were in shock. Only very few people believed you can pull it off. Tell me the secrets.

"You cleared all the legislative seats, all House of Representatives, all senate seats and the State assembly. You took the world by surprise. Wonderful man you are", the elated former Governor and mathematician said.

Dr Olunloyo surrounded by family members and friends also lauded Osun state Governor for his wonderful performance since taken office.

" Your performance as a Governor elates me. Osun is a difficult state to govern but you have changed the narrative. You are doing many wonderful things and I can see Osun people are happy with you. Keep it up.

"My prayer for you is that you will lead Osun to new greater heights. You will overcome all obstacles on your path of governance. You will continue to shine as a leader of your people. The good Lord will uphold and protect you.

"You are from a family of excellent people. Your father , Senator Adeleke. Your brother, my own Serubawon, Senator and former Governor. Thank you for keeping the flag flying", the former Oyo Governor concluded.

Governor Adeleke who told the mathematician that he was in Oyo state for a formal function said he came to pay homage to the elder statesman.

"I came to pay homage to you, our political father and to seek your prayers..."

