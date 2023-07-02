Glo Restates Commitment To Ojude Oba Festival





Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has restated its continuous support to one of the nation's cultural events, the annual Ojude Oba Festival .





Speaking at the 2023 Glo- sponsored Ojude Oba Festival, the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga jr who was represented by the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Mr. Yomi Ogunbamowo, stated that Globacom will continue to promote Nigeria's cultures and traditions and showcase them to the world at large, in order to conserve them for posterity.





On this year’s theme of the festival, OJUDE OBA: A LESSON IN RELIGIOUS HARMONY, the company said, “The religious liberality which is one of the hallmarks of the success of the Yoruba race is a major feature of this festival which has become a heritage not only to the Ijebu, but to the entire Yoruba nation in Nigeria and in the Diaspora”.





It added that, “The natural tendency for religious tolerance among the Ijebus and indeed Yoruba generally, has made Ojude Oba to evolve into a social event uniting all Ijebu sons and daughters regardless of religious inclinations, political persuasions or social class”, adding, “There is hardly any Yoruba family today which is either totally Muslim or totally Christian. Every family in the Yoruba nation has a fair mix of both religions with some embracing the African Traditional Religion without prejudice”.





Globacom which congratulated the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, on the success of the 2023 edition of the festival,

explained that upgrading of its telecommunications infrastructure to enable Nigerians to continue to communicate seamlessly with loved ones and business associates within and outside the country is ongoing, assuring Nigerians of top quality services at all times.





Fantastic prizes were presented by the company to different age grades and winners of various competitions at the festival. While Egbe Obaneye Okunrin Asiwaju which came first in the Regberegbe competition, won N500,000, Egbe Bobagunwa Okunrin and Egbe Tobalase Okunrin Isokan which finished in the second and third positions recieved N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.





In addition, Egbe Gbobaniyi Olori Obinrin won N500,000 prize having emerged the winners, while Egbe Obaneye Obinrin Asiwaju and Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju also recieved N300,000 and N200,000 respectively for coming second and third.



