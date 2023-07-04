We've Not Endorsed Names Of New Senate Principal Officers ..APC Chairman Adamu





The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports suggesting that it endorsed certain Senators for principal offices as announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.





National chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, debunked the said endorsement of Senate principal officers during a meeting between the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and governors elected on the party’s platform, held at the NWC Hall of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.





The meting, CKNNews gathered, was to discuss critical issues bordering on the forthcoming National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings billed to hold on Monday and Tuesday respectively.





Adamu told the governors that the party was yet to officially communicate its preferred choices of principal officers of the National Assembly.





He said, “You will get an update of the national election in the National Assembly sharing of powers, particularly the leadership of the chambers- the election of the principal officers of the Senate by the Senate president and deputy Senate president. The election of the speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives have been determined and announced and their responsibilities.





“The remaining offices to be determined by the two chambers is yet to be done. I had a courtesy call on Saturday from the president of the Senate and his deputy. The following day which was Sunday, I received the visit by the Speaker and his deputy Speaker coming to me for Sallah’s homage.





But I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.





“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions. So whatever announcement is done either by the president of the Senate, deputy Senate president, Speaker or deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat.



