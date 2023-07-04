Breaking: Akpabio Names Bamidele, Ndume, Umahi, Asiru Senate Principal Officers As Tambuwal Loses Out

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, announced four principal officers for the majority party in the 10th Senate.

The four out of the eight princal officers with exception of those of the Minority Parties, included Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as Senate Majority Leader.

Bamidele represents Ekiti Central in the Senate.

Others were Senator David Umahi, who represents Ebonyi South, as Deputy Majority Leader.

A former Majority Leader in the 8th Senate, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, is the Senate Majority Whip, while Senator Lola Ashiru, who represents Kwara South, is the Deputy Majority Whip.

Akpabio said the choice of the principal officers was by consensus.

