We’ve Finally Charged Emefiele To Court..DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has charged Godwin Emiefele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to court.

The secret police said this in response to the order of a high Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that said Emefiele should be released within seven days or charged to court immediately.

Ruling in a fundamental human rights suit filed by Emefiele, Justice Hamza Muazu held that detention no matter how short is a breach of fundamental rights.

Responding, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, said the agency had complied with the order.

“Sequel to an Abuja High Court Order of today, 13th July, 2023, the Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele has been charged to court in compliance with the Order.”

“The public may recall that the Service had, in 2022, applied for a Court Order to detain him in respect of a criminal investigation. Though he obtained a restraining order from an FCT High Court, the Service, however, arrested him in June, 2023, on the strength of suspected fresh criminal infractions/information, one of which forms the basis for his current prosecution.

“The Service assures the public of professionalism, justice and fairness in handling this matter and indeed the discharge of its duties within the confines of the law.”

President Bola Tinubu had suspended Emefiele and ordered a probe of the apex bank under his watch.

The secret police had reportedly trailed him to Lagos, where he was arrested and flown to Abuja.