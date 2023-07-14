Police Arrests , Parades Suspect Behind Attack On Apostle Suleiman

The police have announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the October 21, 2022 attack on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, along the Benin-Auchi road.

According to CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, the suspect is a member of the seven-man gang responsible for the brutal attack that claimed the lives of six people, including three police officers.

After a thorough investigation into the incident, the suspect was apprehended and will face charges of conspiracy, attempted murder, and murder.

During the arrest, law enforcement recovered five AK47 rifles, two K2 assault rifles, 180 live ammunition, and four suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the suspect's residence.





CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi also revealed that some of the recovered rifles were those snatched from the police officers who were tragically killed during the attack.

The police are committed to ensuring justice is served and will continue to work tirelessly to maintain law and order in our society.