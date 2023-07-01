Viral Video Of Mallam And Cow Being Escorted By Mobile Policemen Is Old ..NPF

Published:





The Nigeria Police said it wish to state categorically that the viral video of a mallam who was seen escorted by some armed Mobile Policemen to slaughter a cow in his compound is very old. The video surfaced in the year 2022, not a new one as being widely and willfully circulated on Wednesday, 28th June, 2023.

The Police said it took necessary action, even withdrew the policemen attached to him when the video went viral last year. We dont have any policemen attached to him at the moment. Thank you.









Share This