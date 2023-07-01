Customer Absconds With N55m Benz During Test Drive In Abuja

Published:

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT Police Command says it is making efforts to track down a Mercedes Benz GLB 250 which was stolen by a ‘customer’ in Abuja.

A car dealer, Mohammed Manga had raised the alarm that a suspect identified simply as Henry, who disguised as a customer, absconded with the vehicle while testing it.

Mohammed said one of his friends who is also a car dealer took the Mercedes Benz to a prospective buyer (Henry) for sale but trouble started when Henry begged to test run the car.

He, however, zoomed off with the car and has not been found since.

When contacted by Daily Post, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the incident.

She explained that Mohammed reported the case to the police about three days after the incident occurred, saying, “He reported the matter just yesterday but the incident occurred on Tuesday, we are working hard to see that the vehicle is tracked down.

“The vehicle doesn’t have a plate number but we will work with the VIO in case someone wants to register it. We are on top of the case”.

