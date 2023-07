Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed his daughter Adenike Adeleke as Commissioner in the state. The Osun State House of Assembly on Friday, July 7, 2023, confirmed the list of 25 commissioner-nominees forwarded to the House for screening and confirmation by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The appointment has raised lots of dust on social media with many describing it as nepotism while others saw nothing wrong with the development