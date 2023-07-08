Delta PDP Congratulates Ex Gov Okowa On Birthday

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and described him as an iconic leader, as he climbs a step further in the sexagenarian age bracket.

A statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza stated that Senator Okowa deserves every accolade to be poured on him, because of the uncommon disposition and dexterity which he brought to bear on his administration in the eight years that he served as Governor.

"It is an incontrovertible fact that under astute, cerebral, and pragmatic administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State hit a notch higher in terms of development in practically all areas, causing his tendency of change for progress to dot across communities in all the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

"By his rare disposition for meticulous planning and execution of projects in line not only in furtherance of his SMART Agenda, Senator Okowa fulfilled his campaign promises to Deltans and also addressed the expectations and yearnings of individual communities through the provision of specific projects to meet their peculiar needs and desires.

"His administration’s impact in the area of human capital development and job creation for unemployed Delta youths is second to none.

"We recall that by sheer determination, coupled with his exceptional gift of a skilled administrator, he steered the ship of Delta State successfully away from the terrible economic waters in the recession years and the devastating effects of the Covid-19 era.

"As a politician and political trailblazer, his steps were remarkable, touching all the nooks and crannies of the State and the party’s political spectrum; carrying all along through an incredible moral disposition of politics of equity, justice and fair play.

"He successfully handed over to another PDP faithful, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as Governor, who was elected by a resounding majority of delegates votes, as the PDP Governorship candidate, through a keenly contested free and fair primary election.

"Dr. Okowa made Delta State PDP and Deltans proud, when he emerged through the rigorous scheming processes at the National level, as the party’s Vice Presidential candidate for the 2023 Presidential elections.





"Besides, through his creative ingenuity, Delta State has enjoyed uncommon security, such that the State has become the first choice destination not only of investors and business enthusiasts, but also for national and international sports events as well as professional conferences and workshops, organized by those who cherish the safety of lives and property.





"Check out Delta State today and you will see a State characterized by people with energetic activities of progress. It is the Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa's signature in the fulfillment of his STRONGER DELTA mantra.





"Your Excellency, this is wishing you many happy returns on this auspicious occasion of your Birthday.







