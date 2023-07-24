The Drum Festival In Canada: We Are Set To Make History, Segun Akanni ..Says Gov. Adeleke

....Oba Elegushi, Dokpesi, Oyo Speaker Others To Be Honored.

All is set for the maiden edition of the prestigious and epoch-making cultural fiesta, The Drum Festival (Ayan-Agalu Festival) in Canada. People from all over the world are expected to grace festival taking place in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Speaking with journalists in Toronto on Sunday, the convener of the festival, Prince Segun Akanni, disclosed that there will be series of side-attractions during the festival, and that tourists and visitors will be entertained and exposed to the rich African cultural heritage.

In his words: “I wish to use this medium to announce to the world that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to receive both local and international guests and to celebrate the cultural fiesta in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada amidst pomp and pageantry.

“All arrangements have been completed to welcome all cultural aficionados and tourists from all over the world who will be attending the inaugural version of the Drum Festival holding this Friday, July 28, 2023 in the North America.”

Akanni said the richness of African culture in drums, music, dance and other displays will be showcased during the festival.

He said the theme for this maiden edition is: “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National and International Unity, Progress and Development - The Ayangalu Example,” and that the event, which will be an annual tradition to be celebrated in Canada, is expected to be attended by eminent personalities and crème de la crème such as the Prime Minister of Canada, Mr. Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario, Honorable Doug Ford, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Adeyeye (Ojaja III), Ooni of Ife, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi of Ikateland, Hon. Gerry Weiner, former Canadian Immigration Minister and Secretary of State for Canada, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Mayor of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown, the Mayor Of Mississauga, Mayor Bonnie Crombie, the Mayor of Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow, as well as key government functionaries from Canada, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Benin Republic and other African countries.

Some of the activities lined up for the event’s finale include festival procession in Ontario, lecture presentations, beating of drums, arts exhibition, fashion show and award presentation among other culturally captivating side shows. However, the Grand Finale will be preceded by some exciting pre-festival activities and some awesome places of attraction will be visited as part of post-festival activities.

Akanni also said an important highlight of the event is the presentation of African Festival Award to individuals and monarchs who have, over the years, distinguished themselves in their respective fields of human endeavors. Some of the awardees include Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Elegushi of Ikate-Elegushi, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, Oyo State Speaker,

Hon. Gerry Weiner, former Canadian Immigration Minister and Secretary of State for Canada, Chief Raymond Dokpesi (to be honoured with a posthumous award), Aare Dele Momodu of Ovation magazine, Alhaji Nura Sani, Kangiwa, Director General of NIHOTOURS, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages,

Dr. Oludare Akande OON, owner of American Polytechnic of Nigeria (APN), Chief Lawal Quadri Obawole, and a host of other awardees.

He assured all guests from all over the world that the maiden edition of the Drum (Ayan-Agalu) Festival promises to be culturally exhilarating.