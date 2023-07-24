IG Egbetokun: I Was Denied Appointment As Lagos Police Commissioner Twice

Acting IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun on Sunday revealed that he had wanted to be the Lagos State Commissioner of Police two times in the course of his career, but was denied the opportunity.

The thanksgiving service was attended by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Also, present at the occasion were top echelon of the police, including the DIG in charge of Research and Planning, Frank Mba; former DIG Operations, Leye Oyebade (retd.); Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Ari Mohammed Ali.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, Egbetokun recalled the intriguing and challenging moments that have characterized his career in the police, including close shaves with death during encounters with armed robbers and other dangerous criminals.

While recalling that he had many encounters with armed, dangerous criminals as a young officer, IGP Egbetokun particularly pointed out an encounter in 1992, during which, he said he escaped being killed by the grace of God.

“I recall the incident of November 4, 1992, when I had to engage in a shootout with armed robbers. It was just the grace of God that I wasn’t killed that day.

“I remember twice that I wanted to be Commissioner of Police in Lagos State and those two times I was denied. But today, I thank God.”

Egbetokun however said he was not appointed acting IG by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of his relationship with him.

Egbetokun said the President was not one who usually take sensitive decisions based on sentiments.

Rather, he said his appointment as acting IGP was another testimony to the greatness of God, as he was not expecting it.

Egbetokun said he was in the house of a friend watching television when the news of his appointment broke.

“I saw the breaking news. It can only be God. I know that this appointment is not because I am the most qualified or because I have a relationship with Mr. President,” said Egbetokun.

He also recalled that his best friend and lover to severed ties with him when he decided to join the police.

But he said he had to bail out the friend from police detention after he passed out from the Police Academy on October 12, 1991 and returned to Lagos on October 15.

Since then, he remains my good friend till today.