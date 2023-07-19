Stop Burning Vessels With Stolen Crude, Reps Caution Security Agencies

The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked security agencies to desist from burning vessels with stolen crude.

On July 11, operatives of the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, in collaboration with Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, set ablaze an intercepted vessel carrying barrels of stolen crude oil in the Escravos area of Delta State.

The vessel was set ablaze by a military helicopter. The vessel allegedly owned by a Nigerian registered company was heading to Cameroon with the cargo onboard when it was apprehended at an offshore location with the captain and crew members onboard.

But following a resolution by the member representing Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency in Akwa Ibom State, Uduak Odudoh, the lower chamber faulted the burning of the vessel, pledging to probe the circumstances surrounding the circumstance.

The House recalled that in October 2022, a vessel named MT Deima, which was laden with 1500 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil, was also arrested and set ablaze in the Warri Escravos River.

It also expressed worry that if the trend continued, it would further affect the livelihood and the overall well-being of the Niger Delta people who had fishing as their main occupation