Breaking : Social Media Influencer David Hundeyin Deported From Zimbabwe After Over 10 Hours Detention

Social Media influencer David Hundeyin has been deported from Zimbabwe after over 10 hours detention on Thursday

These were his tweets on the incident

I landed in Zimbabwe earlier today, and I have been detained at Harare Airport inside a smelly locked room for nearly 7 hours.

They said that despite using the travel document of a country with a visa-free relationship, my nationality is still Nigerian, and thus, I need a visa. https://t.co/rmIsofArp1

I was processed for removal from their country and locked in a tiny room, but I have heard nothing from anyone for several hours.





Alongside a lady from Uganda (also a visa-free country), I have been locked in a room with no windows or toilet, plus a bottle of pee on the floor. https://t.co/CfksubRuxs

No one appears to be in charge of anything, and even though my return flight to Addis has been rescheduled for tonight, I am still locked in this room, and I risk missing my flight.

They appear to have forgotten that they have people in detention here. https://t.co/dYLlW1ap0P

I am ready to hop on my flight and never come back to Zimbabwe for the rest of my life.🙏🏿

Please, someone out there who is actually in charge of something should let me go so I can be on my merry way. I'm not interested in visiting Zimbabwe anymore.

I want to go home. Please.🙏🏿

Update:

I've been allowed to use the loo for the first time in 10 hours, and I've been assured that I will be allowed to catch my exit flight.

I will keep updating until I board and have my passport returned to me. https://t.co/eg3A4k8u1I

Being escorted to the boarding gate for my flight now. The Ugandan lady appears to be getting sent back to Addis. I'm not sure why. She is visibly upset. Feel very helpless in all this. https://t.co/QXgQK53l23