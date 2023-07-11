Sen Akpabio Names Chairmen For Special Committees

The President  of the Senate,  Senator  Godswill  Akpabio  has named  Chairmen for Special  Committees in the 10th Senate.

In line with the Standing  Orders  2022 as Amended,  the President named  members  into the Selection  Committee  which has him as the Chairman  with the Deputy  Senate President, Senator  Jibrin Barau  as the Vice chairman and other principal officers  of both the majority  and  minority  as members.

Members  of the Selection Committee  are Senator Opeyemi  Bamidele,  APC, Ekiti  Central,  the Senate  Majority leader;  Senator  Ali Ndume,  APC, Borno, the Senate  Chief Whip:; Senator  Dave Umahi, APC, Ebonyi  South, the Deputy  Leader and Senator  Lola Ashiru , APC, Kwara South,  the Deputy  Whip.

Other members are Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, PDP, Plateau North, the Senate -Minority Leader; Senator  Darlington Nwokocha, LP, Abia Central, the  Minority Whip; Senator Oyewumi Kamorudeen Olarere, PDP Osun West, the Deputy Minority Leader and Senator Rufai Hanga, NNPP,  Kano Central,  the Deputy Minority Whip.

The Senate  President  named  Senator  Tutus Zam, APC, Benue North West as the Chairman, Rules and Business; Senator Sunday Karimi, APC, Kogi West as Chairman senate Services   Sunday Karimi; Ethics, Privileges  and  Public  Petitions has Senator  Okechukwu Ezea, LP, Enugu East; and Public Accounts  Committee has Senator  Aliyu Ahmed Wadada, SDP,  Nasarawa West. 

Others are National Security and Intelligence  Committee with Senator Shehu Umar as chairman  Legislative Compliance Committee has Senator   Garba   Maidoki as Chairman and Media and Public  Affairs  has Senator  Adeyemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti has Committee.

Akpabio  also named Senator  Olamilekan Adeola, APC, Ogun West as Chairman  of Appropriations  Committee  and Senator  Ali Ndume,  APC, Borno South as Vice Chairman.

