Governor Soludo Offers Miss "Umeh Authentic Best JAMB Candidate 2023" Full University Scholarship

The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has congratulated Miss Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, the Anambra State born who became the highest scorer with cumulative mark of 360 in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Kamsiyochukwu became the top after Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) discovered that Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme who earlier presented herself as the top student with 362 was fake.

Governor Soludo while celebrating of Miss Umeh’s feat announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State.

He said that the scholarship will not only serve as a token of the state government’s appreciation for her hard work but also provide her with the opportunity to pursue her dreams and contribute to the development of the state in the future.

The Governor equally wished Miss Umeh continued success in her future academic endeavors, and also encouraged other young Ndi Anambra students within the State and across the nation to take inspiration from Umeh's outstanding performance and take advantage of the improved conducive learning environment in the State to strive for excellence.