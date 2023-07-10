Profile Of Officers Awarded Chief Of Army Staff Medals At NADCEL 2023

CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF GEN TAOREED LAGBAJA REWARDS ARMY PERSONNEL,
1) Brigadier General Everest Ifeanyi Okoro whose brief citation says “is of the Infantry Corps and currently the Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army Calabar. He is
a very proactive senior officer who has conducted several operations to
curb the occasional flow of the activities of the Ambazonian rebels from
the Republic of Cameroon, which hitherto had threatened the territorial
integrity of Nigeria. He equally prevented the incursion of Indigenous
People of Biafra secessionist group into his Area of Responsibility. His
dynamic and bold actions led to the discovery and destruction of
Indigenous People of Biafra training Camp in Cross River State. He also
conducted operations that led to the interception of large cache of
explosive materials and ammunition in Amana in Northern Cross Rivers
During the conduct of the 2023 General Elections, General Okoro
accurately predicted the dynamics of the political landscape of the state
in the lead up to the elections, of having a high propensity and potential
for political violence, and consequently took necessary measures to
prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state. He planned and
conducted many precursor operations that led to arrest of many political
thugs and recovery of dangerous weapons and ammunition that were to
be used to disrupt the conduct of the Year 2023 General elections in his
Area of Responsibility.
(2) BRIG GEN SAMAILA MOHAMMED UBA was taken on strength
as Commander 401 Special Forces Brigade on 28 November 2020. On
assumption of Command, he displayed exemplary courage and
leadership character trait which greatly reignited the troops’ confidence
and combat efficiency. He ensured he personally led all clearance
operations and reinforcements particularly along the Main Supply
Routes BAGA – CROSS KAUWA – MONGUNO which were hitherto
prone to terrorists ambushes and attacks.
Brigadier General Uba coordinated Sector 3 clearance
operations to Gudumbali, Dabam Masara and Alagarrno among others,
where he successfully cleared all areas of terrorist elements. Notably,
was the destruction of Headquarters of the Boko Haram Caliphate in
Gudumbali in January 2022 which was barely 2 days after it was
declared a Caliphate by the terrorist. This greatly deflated the Boko
Haram propaganda machinery and portrayed it as an ineffectual and
struggling band of criminals.
(3) Brigadier General BO Omopariola physically led all operations
conducted within his Area of Responsibility and recorded resounding
successes. Notably, on 1 December 2022, he led a daring reinforcement to Wajiroko in Borno state when terrorist attacked the Forward Operating
Base. In that encounter, despite the ambush laid for him and his men,
that was preceded by an Improvised Explosive Device, he defeated the
ambush, captured 2 gun trucks, cache of arms and ammunition and
neutralized several members of the terrorist elements.
Also, on the 13 January 2023, he successfully defeated terrorist
attack on Azir Bridge and captured 1 x adversary Phantom Mine
Resistance Ambush Protected vehicle, 1 x gun truck as well as cache of
arms and ammunition. In a similar manner, on the 23 January 2023, he
led a reinforcement along Main Supply Route DAMBOA - KOMALA –
MAIDUGURI and defeated yet another terrorist ambush on troops,
capturing another Mine Resistance Ambush Protected vehicle, 3
motorcycles, one QJC anti aircraft gun and 1 x AK 47 rifle among others.
(4) Lt Col IB Umar assumed command as the acting
Commandant Forward Operating Base Magumeri on 28 January 2021.
During the period under review, he conducted several onslaughts
against terrorist elements in his Area of responsibility with impressive
results. Notably, he led an operation in Magumeri resulting in the
neutralization of 9 Boko Haram terrorists, capture of 10 x AK 47 rifles,
one Beretta assault rifle, one QJC Anti Aircraft gun and 7 Dane guns.
Others are one Buffalo Gun Truck, one pick up van, 8 motorcycles, 147
rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 13 rounds of 12.7mm
ammunition, 2 bandoliers and 2 x 36 hand grenades among others.
(5) Lt Col II Indiorhwer as the Commanding
Officer 202 Battalion on 17 March 2022. He is result-oriented, intelligent,
dexterous, dogged and courageous thus serving as a source of
inspiration and a rallying point to his men during all operational and
administrative matters. His exemplary leadership attributes therefore
stands him out among his peers.
Lt Col Indiorhwer conducted several operational exploits to clear
several terrorists’ enclaves and strongholds within his area of
responsibility including Sambisa Forest amongst others. These
operations led to the destruction of terrorist enclaves, neutralization of
several terrorists and the capture of some high-profile terrorist
commanders. Others are the recovery of weapons and equipment
alongside the rescue of many hostages held captive in these terrorist
dens.
(6) Lt Col NP Ochasi was the Commanding
Officer 151 Task Force Battalion on 27 December 2022. His
dedication to work as the Commanding led to many successes in the
fight against terrorism within his Battalion Area of Responsibility. The
daily Improvised Explosive Device incidents earlier associated with his
Area of Responsibility has reduced to the barest minimum.
The Senior Officer advanced with his Brigade Commander on all
the operational exploits to clear several terrorists’ enclaves and
strongholds within the Brigade Area of Responsibility. His unit was
equally part of the Brigade’s operation in Sambisa Forest from 12-13
May 2023 which led to the discovery of the terrorists underground
armoury and recovery of several arms, ammunition and equipment.
(7) MAJ CU OKEREKE The climax of the small arms proficiency test in the Nigerian Army
is the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship which is a biennial
competition among Nigerian Army formations.
Major CU Okereke of 43 Engineer Brigade exhibited an
outstanding performance during Nigerian Army Small Arms
Championship 2022. The Senior Officer won the following laurels;
Overall Best Shot Nigerian Army, Best Shot for Male Officers
Category and Best Shot in AK 47 Rifle. It is therefore worthy to
acknowledge his blend of professional skills in marksmanship, diligence
and hard work. It is in recognition of this that Major CU Okereke is
awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.
NEXT IS THE SOLDIERS CATEGORY.
For the soldiers category, the First on the list is:
SSGT AYUBA YUSUF who was enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 3
August 1998 and presently serving at 192 Battalion Nigerian Army
Owode, Ogun State. The senior non-commissioned officer has over the
years exhibited extra ordinary integrity and good leadership in the
discharge of his assigned task. Notably was when he led a stop and
search operation at BALOGUN IGBOGILA EXPRESS WAY which led
to the arrest of 3 x 5 ton trucks loaded with 295,972 rounds of 12
gauge live cartridge ammunition on 30 May 2018.
Also, on 25 August 2022 while on duty at Ilaro check point, he
arrested 2 suspected illicit drug smugglers with 792 parcels of
marijuana. It is worthy to note that the smugglers offered him the sum of
Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) only to allow safe passage of the illicit
substance which he rejected. This was a show of complete
demonstration of integrity and professionalism. Equally, on 18 March
2023, Ssgt Ayuba Yususf arrested armed robbers with 2 x locally made
pistols at IBOGUN – ILLARO Axis while on Operation SAFE
CONDUCT duties.
Sgt Clement Morondo was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a
member of 36 Regular Recruit Intake on 19 July 1993 and later posted
to 7 Gds Bn on 31 August 2016. On 21 September 2022, Sgt
Clement was deployed on guard duty at the Office of the National
Security Adviser as part of the unit’s operational responsibilities. During
the period, the senior non commissioned officer displayed a high degree
of alertness while on sentry at about 0300 hours when he sighted some
unknown persons digging and loading 5G Armoured Cables into a
vehicle. This prompted the soldier to challenge the suspects as they
attempted to run away with the vehicle. Consequently, he fired at the
vehicle killing one of the thieves.
The stolen armoured cables and other items were recovered and
subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police for further action.
Sgt Gibson Ezukanma is a member of 44 Regular Recruit Intake.
He is presently serving at 81 Division Garrison and deployed to the
Intelligence section. He is a hardworking and disciplined soldier who has
prevented the activities of criminals in 81 Division Area of responsibility.
Notably, In the early hours of 23 March 2023, the senior non
commissioned officer encountered a robbery incident at Eko Bridge on
his way to the office. In that episode, some commuters were disposed of
their belongings by Lagos petty robbers. On arrival at the scene, the
senior non commissioned officer confirmed the escape route used by the
robbers and went after them with his motorcycle. He thereafter sighted
the robbers under the Ijora/Iganmu bridge while trying to share their loot
and accosted them. They abandoned the stolen items and ran away.
Thus, the items were recovered intact. Sgt Gibson subsequently
returned to the robbery scene with the recovered items and handed
them over to the victims.
4) Lcpl Julius Ogunmakinwa was taken on strength in 156 Task
Force Battalion Mainok on 30 December 2021 and subsequently
deployed as the driver to a mine resistance ambush protected vehicle.
On 6 June 2022, while on duty with his assigned vehicle,
Ogunmakinwa exhibited his brave driving skills in a hot pursuit of
terrorists who attacked commuters at GONI – MASARA village along
main supply route Damaturu – Maiduguri. Due to his ingenuity, contact
was made which led to the capture of 3 x Gun Trucks, 3 x Anti Air craft
Guns, 3 x AK 47 Rifles, 1 x PKT Machine Gun , 3 x Extra Barrels of Anti
Aircraft Guns, 2 x AK 47 Magazines, 438 rounds of 7.62 mm special
rounds, 291 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, and various types of
controlled substances.
And finally on the list is LCPL SULEIMAN MUSA. On 22 December 2022, two suspected gun-runners were arrested by troops of 63 Bde in conjunction with personnel of the Department of
State Services Delta State Command. The arrest was premised on a tip
off by Lcpl Suleiman Musa when he was approached on 20 December
2022 by one of the suspects to procure AK – 47 rifles from him. Lcpl
Suleiman exhibited a high sense of integrity by rejecting One Million
and Thirty Thousand Naira (N1,030,000.00) only given to him for exchange with 2 x AK – 47 rifles.
In line with the welfare scheme of the Nigerian Army, some warrant officers were selected and presented with Toyota Hilux who have served for 32 years without blame. They are Army Warrant Officer: Ajayi Adebayo, Dauda Waheed, Arogundade Tajudeen, Nnadi Victor, Mohammed Haruna, Mathew Ogbu.
Source : Ben Shemang