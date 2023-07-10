Profile Of Officers Awarded Chief Of Army Staff Medals At NADCEL 2023

CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF GEN TAOREED LAGBAJA REWARDS ARMY PERSONNEL,

1) Brigadier General Everest Ifeanyi Okoro whose brief citation says “is of the Infantry Corps and currently the Commander 13 Brigade Nigerian Army Calabar. He is

a very proactive senior officer who has conducted several operations to

curb the occasional flow of the activities of the Ambazonian rebels from

the Republic of Cameroon, which hitherto had threatened the territorial

integrity of Nigeria. He equally prevented the incursion of Indigenous

People of Biafra secessionist group into his Area of Responsibility. His

dynamic and bold actions led to the discovery and destruction of

Indigenous People of Biafra training Camp in Cross River State. He also

conducted operations that led to the interception of large cache of

explosive materials and ammunition in Amana in Northern Cross Rivers

During the conduct of the 2023 General Elections, General Okoro

accurately predicted the dynamics of the political landscape of the state

in the lead up to the elections, of having a high propensity and potential

for political violence, and consequently took necessary measures to

prevent the breakdown of law and order in the state. He planned and

conducted many precursor operations that led to arrest of many political

thugs and recovery of dangerous weapons and ammunition that were to

be used to disrupt the conduct of the Year 2023 General elections in his

Area of Responsibility.

(2) BRIG GEN SAMAILA MOHAMMED UBA was taken on strength

as Commander 401 Special Forces Brigade on 28 November 2020. On

assumption of Command, he displayed exemplary courage and

leadership character trait which greatly reignited the troops’ confidence

and combat efficiency. He ensured he personally led all clearance

operations and reinforcements particularly along the Main Supply

Routes BAGA – CROSS KAUWA – MONGUNO which were hitherto

prone to terrorists ambushes and attacks.

Brigadier General Uba coordinated Sector 3 clearance

operations to Gudumbali, Dabam Masara and Alagarrno among others,

where he successfully cleared all areas of terrorist elements. Notably,

was the destruction of Headquarters of the Boko Haram Caliphate in

Gudumbali in January 2022 which was barely 2 days after it was

declared a Caliphate by the terrorist. This greatly deflated the Boko

Haram propaganda machinery and portrayed it as an ineffectual and

struggling band of criminals.

(3) Brigadier General BO Omopariola physically led all operations

conducted within his Area of Responsibility and recorded resounding

successes. Notably, on 1 December 2022, he led a daring reinforcement to Wajiroko in Borno state when terrorist attacked the Forward Operating

Base. In that encounter, despite the ambush laid for him and his men,

that was preceded by an Improvised Explosive Device, he defeated the

ambush, captured 2 gun trucks, cache of arms and ammunition and

neutralized several members of the terrorist elements.

Also, on the 13 January 2023, he successfully defeated terrorist

attack on Azir Bridge and captured 1 x adversary Phantom Mine

Resistance Ambush Protected vehicle, 1 x gun truck as well as cache of

arms and ammunition. In a similar manner, on the 23 January 2023, he

led a reinforcement along Main Supply Route DAMBOA - KOMALA –

MAIDUGURI and defeated yet another terrorist ambush on troops,

capturing another Mine Resistance Ambush Protected vehicle, 3

motorcycles, one QJC anti aircraft gun and 1 x AK 47 rifle among others.

(4) Lt Col IB Umar assumed command as the acting

Commandant Forward Operating Base Magumeri on 28 January 2021.

During the period under review, he conducted several onslaughts

against terrorist elements in his Area of responsibility with impressive

results. Notably, he led an operation in Magumeri resulting in the

neutralization of 9 Boko Haram terrorists, capture of 10 x AK 47 rifles,

one Beretta assault rifle, one QJC Anti Aircraft gun and 7 Dane guns.

Others are one Buffalo Gun Truck, one pick up van, 8 motorcycles, 147

rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 13 rounds of 12.7mm

ammunition, 2 bandoliers and 2 x 36 hand grenades among others.

(5) Lt Col II Indiorhwer as the Commanding

Officer 202 Battalion on 17 March 2022. He is result-oriented, intelligent,

dexterous, dogged and courageous thus serving as a source of

inspiration and a rallying point to his men during all operational and

administrative matters. His exemplary leadership attributes therefore

stands him out among his peers.

Lt Col Indiorhwer conducted several operational exploits to clear

several terrorists’ enclaves and strongholds within his area of

responsibility including Sambisa Forest amongst others. These

operations led to the destruction of terrorist enclaves, neutralization of

several terrorists and the capture of some high-profile terrorist

commanders. Others are the recovery of weapons and equipment

alongside the rescue of many hostages held captive in these terrorist

dens.

(6) Lt Col NP Ochasi was the Commanding

Officer 151 Task Force Battalion on 27 December 2022. His

dedication to work as the Commanding led to many successes in the

fight against terrorism within his Battalion Area of Responsibility. The

daily Improvised Explosive Device incidents earlier associated with his

Area of Responsibility has reduced to the barest minimum.

The Senior Officer advanced with his Brigade Commander on all

the operational exploits to clear several terrorists’ enclaves and

strongholds within the Brigade Area of Responsibility. His unit was

equally part of the Brigade’s operation in Sambisa Forest from 12-13

May 2023 which led to the discovery of the terrorists underground

armoury and recovery of several arms, ammunition and equipment.

(7) MAJ CU OKEREKE The climax of the small arms proficiency test in the Nigerian Army

is the Nigerian Army Small Arms Championship which is a biennial

competition among Nigerian Army formations.

Major CU Okereke of 43 Engineer Brigade exhibited an

outstanding performance during Nigerian Army Small Arms

Championship 2022. The Senior Officer won the following laurels;

Overall Best Shot Nigerian Army, Best Shot for Male Officers

Category and Best Shot in AK 47 Rifle. It is therefore worthy to

acknowledge his blend of professional skills in marksmanship, diligence

and hard work. It is in recognition of this that Major CU Okereke is

awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

NEXT IS THE SOLDIERS CATEGORY.

For the soldiers category, the First on the list is:

SSGT AYUBA YUSUF who was enlisted into the Nigerian Army on 3

August 1998 and presently serving at 192 Battalion Nigerian Army

Owode, Ogun State. The senior non-commissioned officer has over the

years exhibited extra ordinary integrity and good leadership in the

discharge of his assigned task. Notably was when he led a stop and

search operation at BALOGUN IGBOGILA EXPRESS WAY which led

to the arrest of 3 x 5 ton trucks loaded with 295,972 rounds of 12

gauge live cartridge ammunition on 30 May 2018.

Also, on 25 August 2022 while on duty at Ilaro check point, he

arrested 2 suspected illicit drug smugglers with 792 parcels of

marijuana. It is worthy to note that the smugglers offered him the sum of

Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) only to allow safe passage of the illicit

substance which he rejected. This was a show of complete

demonstration of integrity and professionalism. Equally, on 18 March

2023, Ssgt Ayuba Yususf arrested armed robbers with 2 x locally made

pistols at IBOGUN – ILLARO Axis while on Operation SAFE

CONDUCT duties.

Sgt Clement Morondo was enlisted into the Nigerian Army as a

member of 36 Regular Recruit Intake on 19 July 1993 and later posted

to 7 Gds Bn on 31 August 2016. On 21 September 2022, Sgt

Clement was deployed on guard duty at the Office of the National

Security Adviser as part of the unit’s operational responsibilities. During

the period, the senior non commissioned officer displayed a high degree

of alertness while on sentry at about 0300 hours when he sighted some

unknown persons digging and loading 5G Armoured Cables into a

vehicle. This prompted the soldier to challenge the suspects as they

attempted to run away with the vehicle. Consequently, he fired at the

vehicle killing one of the thieves.

The stolen armoured cables and other items were recovered and

subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police for further action.

Sgt Gibson Ezukanma is a member of 44 Regular Recruit Intake.

He is presently serving at 81 Division Garrison and deployed to the

Intelligence section. He is a hardworking and disciplined soldier who has

prevented the activities of criminals in 81 Division Area of responsibility.

Notably, In the early hours of 23 March 2023, the senior non

commissioned officer encountered a robbery incident at Eko Bridge on

his way to the office. In that episode, some commuters were disposed of

their belongings by Lagos petty robbers. On arrival at the scene, the

senior non commissioned officer confirmed the escape route used by the

robbers and went after them with his motorcycle. He thereafter sighted

the robbers under the Ijora/Iganmu bridge while trying to share their loot

and accosted them. They abandoned the stolen items and ran away.

Thus, the items were recovered intact. Sgt Gibson subsequently

returned to the robbery scene with the recovered items and handed

them over to the victims.

4) Lcpl Julius Ogunmakinwa was taken on strength in 156 Task

Force Battalion Mainok on 30 December 2021 and subsequently

deployed as the driver to a mine resistance ambush protected vehicle.

On 6 June 2022, while on duty with his assigned vehicle,

Ogunmakinwa exhibited his brave driving skills in a hot pursuit of

terrorists who attacked commuters at GONI – MASARA village along

main supply route Damaturu – Maiduguri. Due to his ingenuity, contact

was made which led to the capture of 3 x Gun Trucks, 3 x Anti Air craft

Guns, 3 x AK 47 Rifles, 1 x PKT Machine Gun , 3 x Extra Barrels of Anti

Aircraft Guns, 2 x AK 47 Magazines, 438 rounds of 7.62 mm special

rounds, 291 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, and various types of

controlled substances.

And finally on the list is LCPL SULEIMAN MUSA. On 22 December 2022, two suspected gun-runners were arrested by troops of 63 Bde in conjunction with personnel of the Department of

State Services Delta State Command. The arrest was premised on a tip

off by Lcpl Suleiman Musa when he was approached on 20 December

2022 by one of the suspects to procure AK – 47 rifles from him. Lcpl

Suleiman exhibited a high sense of integrity by rejecting One Million

and Thirty Thousand Naira (N1,030,000.00) only given to him for exchange with 2 x AK – 47 rifles.

In line with the welfare scheme of the Nigerian Army, some warrant officers were selected and presented with Toyota Hilux who have served for 32 years without blame. They are Army Warrant Officer: Ajayi Adebayo, Dauda Waheed, Arogundade Tajudeen, Nnadi Victor, Mohammed Haruna, Mathew Ogbu.

Source : Ben Shemang