"Missing" Ex ASUU President Found In Turkey

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, in collaboration with the Nigeria high commission in Turkey, has successfully located Prof Fasina who went missing for a few days at Istanbul Airport while connecting on a flight back home.

NIDCOM in a press release posted on its Twitter handle disclosed that Mr Fasina, 76, was travelling to Algeria when he was said to have missed his connecting flight from Istanbul, Turkey.

“A big thanks to the Nigerian Ambassador to Turkey who immediately sent officials to the airport to physically locate him in the very busy and huge Istanbul Airport.”