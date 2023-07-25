Police Recovers Two Kids Stolen By Co Tenants In Bayelsa

There was jubilation in Igbogene community, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State at the weekend after police recovered two children stolen by suspected child traffickers and sold to buyers for N1.6m.

It was reported that the suspects, Chioma Obi and Sunday Aniele, posing as tenants, abducted the children, Success Kemebigha, 4 and Prince Kemebigha,2, two weeks after moving into the compound on June 19, 2023.

Operatives of the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department, Bayelsa State Police Command, busted the child trafficking syndicate and rescued the children in Enugu and Abia State.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Asinim Butswat, in a statement, said that Sunday Aniele and Chioma Obi were arrested at Ughelli, Delta State. Their accomplices, Kingsley Chimobi and Harriet Chukwu, were arrested at Onitsha, Anambra State. The suspects confessed to collecting one million six hundred Naira for the two children.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Women, Children Affairs, Empowerment and Social Development, Mrs. Faith Opene has called on parents to be vigilant with their children.

She made the call on Monday, July 24, while handing over two children rescued from trafficking to their parents, Ms. Rosemary Adi and Ms. Faith Seiya, in her office.

The Commissioner called on Landlords to do due diligence before giving out their houses for rent.

"I call on Parents to be Vigilant with their children, don't allow your children to go out alone with your neighbours, you don't know who is a child trafficker. Landlords should also do due diligence before giving out their houses for rent," Opene stated.

Opene also commended the Nigerian Police for their quick intervention in the situation.