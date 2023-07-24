Actress Eniola Badmus Rejects Apology, Arrests TikTok User For Defamation

Actress Eniola Badmus has insisted on charging a TikTok user, Ego Okoye, to court for defamation.

The actress made the statement in a video clip confirming Okoye’s arrest after she made a viral post tagging Badmus as someone who had been arranging ladies for politicians.

In the video clip, Okoye was heard describing Badmus as a PIMP – someone who controls prostitutes and arranges clients for them, taking a percentage of their earnings in return.

She even went further to allude that the actress had at a point in time attempted to hook one of her friends up with a politician.

However, in a new video clip in circulation, Okoye, who looked baffled at being arrested, when asked by the actress how she had wronged her, said “nothing.”

Badmus said, “You just decided to spoil my name. Don’t worry, we are going to court. This is the girl that called me a professional pimp. Have I pimped you before? That your friend, where is she, you must provide her, don’t you have the friend again? She must come back, she will be your witness.”

