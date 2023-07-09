Police Nab Oil Tanker Used In Vandalising NNPC Pipeline In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The police command in Lagos State said yesterday that its men foiled an attempt by hoodlums to steal oil from a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipeline at Idimu area of Lagos.

The vandals invaded the pipeline at  Isheri-olofin, around Jonathan Estate. 



CKNNews gathered that over the night learnt they came with 4 tankers and they were able to get away with 3 fully loaded tanks , until someone called the police. 

The Policemen mobilized and were able to nab the remaining oil tanker 

We Learnt they have been doing this for a while.

It could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press if anyone was arrested 



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال