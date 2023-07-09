Police Nab Oil Tanker Used In Vandalising NNPC Pipeline In Lagos

The police command in Lagos State said yesterday that its men foiled an attempt by hoodlums to steal oil from a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Pipeline at Idimu area of Lagos.

The vandals invaded the pipeline at Isheri-olofin, around Jonathan Estate.





CKNNews gathered that over the night learnt they came with 4 tankers and they were able to get away with 3 fully loaded tanks , until someone called the police.

The Policemen mobilized and were able to nab the remaining oil tanker

We Learnt they have been doing this for a while.

It could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press if anyone was arrested







