Breaking :Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti APC Chairman

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Chairman in Ekiti State, Mr Paul Omotoso, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday evening.

He was reportedly whisked away by the gun-wielding bandits while driving along Agbado Ekiti-Imesi Ekiti Road.

According to the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, the party chairman was abducted while driving in his car.

In his words: “The chairman was driving in a Venza car along the road when the bandits shot at one of the tyres of the car.

“He was taken into a Toyota Hilux van and driven off. He was alone in the car when the incident happened, according to the information we have.

“It happened in the evening; we got the information at about 6p.m. The security agencies – police and Amotekun – have been alerted, and they are all working on it,” the APC spokesperson said.

When contacted on the phone, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu, said that he would get back “as soon as I get the confirmation”.