Police Arrest 30 Year Old Man For Stabbing Cleric To Death In Lagos

The police in Lagos state have arrested a 30-year-old man and suspected drug addict simply identified as David for allegedly stabbing a cleric, Akeem Ojiwusi, to death around Odekeye close, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The clergyman was in his house when the drug addict who is notorious for causing trouble after getting intoxicated, stabbed him to death.

A relative of the deceased identified as Sefiu, said the cleric had sent him out to get a drug for him as he wasn't feeling too well. Sefiu said he was on his way to get the drug when he heard the deceased shouting for help.

“He (Ojiwusi) sent me to buy some drugs for him and when I was going towards the gate, I heard a scream from our compound and ran back and saw David stabbing my uncle.”he said

Also speaking, a friend of the deceased, Adeleke Sulaimon, said neighbours who witnessed the attack told him Ojiwusi was pleading for help while being rushed to hospital.

“I was told by some of the people who helped David’s mother to rush him to the hospital that Ojiwusi was screaming in pain and saying David stabbed him. He was saying ‘I don’t want to die’, he was also shouting Allah, Allah. In fact, as we speak now, Ojiwusi’s phone is with David’s mother and we have been trying to reach her too because, after the whole incident, she also ran away. We have not been able to see any member of their family since Sunday.”he said

 

Also speaking, a relative of the deceased, Kayode Abdulrasheed, said David was one of his late cousin’s neighbours, adding that he was at home when he received the sad news that claimed his cousin’s life.

“I was at home on Sunday night when I received a call that my cousin had been stabbed to death by one of the children of his neighbours where he lived in Abule Egba. I made further enquiries and I was told that what happened was that the person who stabbed him, David, is always smoking one drug called ‘Colorado’ which always makes him act like a madman.“

